Mimi’s Pizzeria Celebrates a Decade With Free Slices

If you’re a pizzeria celebrating a big birthday, it stands to reason it’ll be with a pizza party. That’s just science.

Mimi’s Pizzeria is celebrating the big 1-0 Thursday, and is celebrating a decade of good pizza and even better philanthropy with free pizza slices all day long Jan. 26.

Owner Jetmir Ahmedi — also known as “Mimi” — first found his love of pizza and the restaurant business in Brooklyn.

The family pizza legacy started in 1974 when Ahmedi’s father opened Joe’s Pizza in New York. At age 14, he began working for his father at the restaurant. During those years, he learned the essential techniques and recipes for his beloved New York-style pizza. After working alongside his father for years, he knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and start his own family business in a new location.

Ten years since its inception, Mimi’s Pizzeria has stayed true to its roots of being a family business. Ahmedi now works alongside his son, Goni, and passes down the same recipes and techniques his father taught him.

Ahmedi says he operates his shop with three principles in mind: family, community, and service.

“We are so thrilled to invite Dallasites in to celebrate such a special milestone for our restaurant,” Ahmedi said. “The Dallas community has been so kind to us and has made the past 10 years so memorable. We cannot wait for another 10 years of serving the community that has given so much to us.”

Mimi’s has been a dining staple in the Dallas community – not only for serving its famous pizza pies and rolls but also for the generous contributions they have made to the community that has supported them for the past decade.

When many restaurants closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mimi’s Pizzeria donated and delivered over 550 meals of pizza and pasta to local hospitals including Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Children’s Medical Center, and Texas Health Presbyterian.

Mimi’s also stepped in to raise awareness for family violence during the pandemic through their heart-shaped “Community Pie.” He donated 10% of the proceeds from each Community Pie to The Family Place so the organization could continue its life-saving work. Just this past year, Mimi’s Pizzeria also donated to organizations including Kids Save Dallas Restaurants Fundraiser, Cattle Baron’s Ball, and Folds of Honor North Texas. The restaurant donated a percentage of its proceeds from each campaign to the respective causes to support the local community.