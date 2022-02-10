Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Feb. 12-13

Ready to find that house? The market is hot, and there are slim pickings right now. So get geared up for a weekend of house-hunting with this fresh list of open houses!

Saturday

4506 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Don’t miss this modern three-level duplex, offering two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a study and a flex space right off the primary suite. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn, this home features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with custom closets, an elevator shaft, and a large, turfed back yard. Two bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

5650 Brookstown Dr., Dallas. This mid-century modern ranch was reimagined in 2012 by the late architect Tom Greico. The 900-square-foot- great room is flooded with natural light year round and brings a cheerful Palm Springs vibe throughout the home. Designed to work hard and play harder, there are two home offices, and one doubles as an extension of the dining area providing a sprawling buffet-bar when needed. The backyard features a pool and spa, a cabana with living and dining areas, a sun deck, and a stage. Synthetic lawn provides seating for outdoor movie nights and a great yard for Fido. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.2 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

Sunday

6409 Norway Road, Dallas. Former builder’s personal home with a rare furnished full basement. Exquisitely paneled library with fireplace and private side entry. Den with French doors, fireplace, and lagoon pool views. Chef’s kitchen overlooking the charming breakfast room with a churchlike ceiling and fireplace. Primary downstairs, three bedrooms up, plus a game room and a bonus room. The basement features a second game room with pool and shuffleboard tables, wine storage and dining area, an equipped fitness room, a tiered media room, a full bath, and a safe area with one-foot-thick walls. Four bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.8 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

Weekend Worthy

15212 County Road 363 Winona, Texas. East Texas game and cattle ranch with 1,146 acres of prime, picture perfect land. Thirty-acre-lake, 14 small lakes-ponds and a creek. Lodge style home meticulously designed for entertaining and function. Fabulous great room, open concept, stone fireplace, gorgeous bar and gourmet kitchen with WOLF range and stainless steel appliances. Split primary en suite has spa-like bath, and spacious guest bedrooms have private baths. Outside has a heated salt water pool, spa, water feature and grill. Five bedrooms/ six-and-a-half baths. $11 million.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate