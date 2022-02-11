Now Showing: St. Rita Teens Making a Difference for Children’s Health

If there’s something of a need … in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?

How about some St. Rita Catholic School eighth-graders?

Barrett Gibbins and Ella Kate Nayfa turned a special fall screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife into a $10,000 box office take for Children’s Health.

Their Movie with a Mission host committee included 80 teens from 20-plus North Texas public and private schools. Ben E. Keith, Zirtue, and AMC NorthPark 15 sponsored the screening where guests enjoyed red carpet photos, entertainment with DJ K-Sprinkles of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, and door prizes.

“Our mission with Movie with a Mission was to bring friends together to watch a movie while making a difference for teens in treatment at Children’s Health,” Barrett and Ella Kate said

How about a sequel?

The two friends want to make 2022’s Movie with a Mission even bigger.

“Community support is more important than ever as Children’s Health continues to carry out our mission to make life better for children,” said Holly Hassmann, vice president of external relations at Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “We are excited to embark on a new tradition with AMC NorthPark 15 and the Women’s Auxiliary that create a platform for young philanthropists to make a difference in the lives of the patients and families we serve.”