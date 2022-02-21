Celebrate the Margarita With a Mansion Bar Tipple

National Margarita Day makes its appearance this week, and the folks at The Mansion Bar at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek have a recipe you can keep in your back pocket for any future margarita needs.

The recipe follows, but if you want to take your frosty libation celebration to more public places, the Mansion is premiering three new margarita flavors on Feb. 22 — the “Rabbit Margarita,” the “Paleta Magarita,” and the “Blood Orange Margarita.” The bar’s signature Texas Margarita will also be available.

PHOTO: The Mansion Bar

Blood Orange Margarita Recipe – The Mansion Bar

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Código Tequila

0.5 oz Triple Sec

2.0 oz Lime Juice

*0.75 oz Jalapeño Agave

2 Blood Orange Slices

2 Serrano Slices

Instructions:

Muddle blood orange slices and serrano slices together

In shaker: mix tequila, triple sec, lime juice and Jalapeño agave syrup

Add ice, muddled blood orange and serrano slices

Shake and double strain

Pour into coupe glass and enjoy

*Jalapeño Agave – cut jalapeños, combine with agave syrup in container. Let soak for at least a week. Agave syrup should be sweet and bring the heat.