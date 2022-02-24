MetroTex Education Program Wins Big at Texas Meeting

It was Valentine’s Day, and the MetroTex Association of Realtors was feeling the love.

The association was honored with the 2021 Education Program of the Year Award in the Innovation category at the Texas REALTORS® Winter Meeting on Feb. 14.

“MetroTex takes great pride in creating innovative programs to benefit real estate professionals and to be recognized at the state level is a real honor” said 2022 MetroTex President Taylor Walcik.

The Innovation category of the Education Program of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding curriculum that sets a high bar for the real estate education space.

Using the power of social media throughout 2021, the MetroTex Association of REALTORS® created a Facebook Live and YouTube program, with host Ashley Gentry titled, “Real Talk”, to provide outreach, education, and connection to its members. With a relaxed and conversational format, the program provided timely and relevant insights regarding all aspects of the real estate industry. The innovational program also brought members together in a unique forum, filled with interaction, to address their shared needs and concerns.