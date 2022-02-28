Frontiers of Flight Names New CEO

Frontiers of Flight announced last week that it now has a new CEO piloting the museum — Teresa Lenling.

In a letter to supporters, Frontiers of Flight board chairman Kevin Brooks said that Lenling brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience, as well as experience in STEM education design, community engagement, and strategic management.

“This background is well aligned with the mission of Frontiers of Flight Museum and our path forward to recognizing our full potential,” Brooks said.

Most recently, Lenling served as CEO of Hope Cottage and Vice President for School and Community Engagement at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. While at the Perot, Lenling was responsible for developing the education program vision and strategy for the museum’s expansion to its new location in 2012 and also designed the museum’s TECH (Tinker, Engineer, Create, Hack) Truck community outreach initiative that provides hands-on STEM-based learning experiences.

Before her stint at the Perot, she served as director of public engagement at the Science Center of Iowa in Des Moines.

“She has championed STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs, school programs, teacher professional development, and community partnerships, which have resulted in meaningful program impact across our communities,” Brooks said. “I am 100% confident in Lenling’s ability to further these initiatives by working with the excellent Frontiers of Flight team already in place.”

Learn more about the museum here.