Thursday, March 3, 2022

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 21 – 27

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO BROWSING?

Reported at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 23, a guy at the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square wasn’t buying anything.

21 Monday

Trespassing through the tulips? Police met at 12:33 p.m. with a woman who complained about an unwelcomed visitor at her home in the 6300 block of Tulip Lane.

Reported at 2:35 p.m.: an unknown person at NorthPark Center had illegal drugs.

Burglarized before 5:33 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at Preston Royal Southwest.

22 Tuesday

Before 12:10 p.m., a prowler at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane snatched stuff out of the bed of a man’s truck.

Stolen before 2:51 p.m.: a license plate at NorthPark Center.

Recovered at 5:21 and 11:40 p.m.: stolen vehicles at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 8:18 p.m.: a man’s stuff near a home in the 6900 block of Deloache Avenue.

24 Thursday

Before 8:04 a.m., a prowler pried the lock on a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Lane Park Drive.

Reported at 12:48 p.m.: A charlatan tried to use a forged document to defraud Independent Financial in Preston Center.

At 4:16 p.m., officers investigated a Feb. 22 assault at a home in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

25 Friday

Arrested at 2:02 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen overnight before 10:41 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 6100 block of Northaven Road.

Arrested at 2:21 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of embezzling from a store at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 5:45 p.m. after wrecking at a woman’s home in the 4900 block of Harvest Hill Road: a 42-year-old man accused of drinking drunk and without a license

26 Saturday

Arrested at 2:49 a.m.: a man (age not provided) who was accused of driving drunk in the 5700 block of Royal Lane.

Overnight before 8:05 a.m., a burglar used a prying tool to break a window and steal from a man’s vehicle at a home in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 6:30 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

27 Sunday

Stolen before 9:23 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

