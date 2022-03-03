Real Talk: Thomas White

In a real estate market that is constantly evolving, Thomas White prides himself on his ability to educate buyers and sellers with up-to-date information.

His degree from UC Santa Barbara, along with his lifelong involvement in athletics, fed his constant desire to learn and grow. Focusing his college work on business communications and relations built on that love of learning established a solid foundation for pursuing his true passion for real estate.

Specializing in the Dallas-Fort Worth real estate markets since 2013, White has focused primarily on investment property, new construction, and smaller multi-family projects. Home sales have also kept him busy, and his work has contributed to over $250 million in property sold.

What led you to this career?

Over the years, I was given the opportunity to sell tear-down property in old Preston Hollow for new construction development, which helped kick start my career. In addition to new construction, I began selling various luxury properties across Dallas.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

In my opinion, one of the most important things to do when starting a career in real estate is to find a niche that you are interested in and focus on that area. It’s also crucial to stay on top of the market each day as it’s constantly evolving. Additionally, new agents should prioritize networking and building new relationships.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

My favorite part about being an agent is having the opportunity to help people find a home where they will create long-lasting memories. I enjoy guiding them through the process from beginning to end and being a part of such a monumental point in their lives.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

As Dallas’ population continues to grow, I personally do not see the housing market slowing down soon. With over 10,000 companies headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex along with many people relocating here from around the country, I anticipate prices continuing to hold as inventory for homes and land is in high demand. This is especially true inside the 635 loop towards downtown.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

When I am not working, I love cheering for my local sports teams, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family, friends, and my dogs.