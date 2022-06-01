Since 1954, John Watson Landscape Illumination has created breathtaking, innovative “design build”, landscape illumination nighttime ambiances for all types of clientele’s specific personal needs.

Founded by the original pioneer, the late John Watson, who was affectionately dubbed “Mr. Moonlight” and continued by John “Shannon” Watson who has dedicated the last 35 years to the “family legacy of lights”. He continues to improve upon “superior artistic design expertise” using either Mercury Vapor or LED illumination technology for elegant nights “Full of Moonshine”. He has been recognized all over the country and around the world as the world’s leading authority in landscape illumination.

JWLI creates “unique one of kind” artistic designs based “first and foremost” on our clientele’s specific security, safety, aesthetic, architecture, and usage concerns. Shannon believes each and every home and garden design is a masterpiece of art that should be appreciated from inside and outside every night of the year. Beginning with a black canvas and painting with brushes of illumination, he completes your gorgeous nighttime ambient environment to be enjoyed for decades.

Contact us at 214-630-7751 for a “free on-site” design analysis!



