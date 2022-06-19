Catalina Garcia Wins Dallas College Trustee Runoff

Dr. Catalina Garcia defeated Lynn Davenport in the runoff election for the district 1 seat on the Dallas College board of trustees, which encompasses North Dallas and Lake Highlands.

Garcia received 64% of the vote (5,462 votes) to Davenport’s 36% (3,137 votes) in unofficial results. Garcia, 84, is a retired physician and Davenport is a former professional recruiter.

(READ: May 7 Election Results)

Garcia will serve a two-year term.

The incumbent in that seat, Gretchen Williams, a realtor who has served as co-chairman of Minyard Food Stores, didn’t make it into the runoff after lagging competitors in May. Williams was appointed to the seat after her the death of her husband “Sonny” Williams, a longtime Dallas College trustee.