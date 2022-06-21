Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Celebrates 50 Years

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will celebrate its 50th anniversary by creating a Gallery Wall exhibit at the Galleria from July 1-27.

The Gallery Wall depicting the orchestra and its impacts throughout the past 50 years can be found across from the Sephora on the first floor of the mall and is free entry to the public.

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra is a nonprofit that was started by parents, teachers, and musicians in 1972 as part of an effort to give all children equal opportunities for musical education. The organization not only teaches instruments but also how to advance social and motivational skills. The orchestra currently has over 465 young members from roughly 50 areas within the Dallas Metroplex.

The orchestra’s executive director, Cathy Hernandez, said “We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 50th anniversary with the Gallery Wall in Galleria Dallas. This is one way we can spread our mission of empowering youth through music to the entire community.”