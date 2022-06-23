Thursday, June 23, 2022

Au Troisieme Opens In Preston Center

A new restaurant in Preston Center is serving up what owner Bobby Pollete calls “new American (cuisine) with worldly influences.”

Au Troisieme (which translates to “third place” in French) recently began serving lunch at 8305 Westchester Drive, formerly Pei Wei. Pollette said The eatery will begin serving dinner full-time beginning July 5.

“You hang out at home, your office and we want this to be your third place,” Au Troisieme’s website says of its name.

Pollette is also the founder of Hapa Catering and a private chef who’s cooked everywhere from Hawaii to Palm Beach and Aspen for 12 years.

The lunch menu includes sandwiches like the spicy mochiko chicken, which includes chicken served with Haitian pikliz and Korean maple glaze on Hawaiian sweet toast, a “new style Cuban” sandwich, which includes Hawaiian kalua pork with house ham, swiss cheese, and mojo au jus, a kimchee Reuben, which includes corned beef, kimchee kraut, swiss cheese, and Korean thousand island served on marble rye bread, and a smash burger, as well as soups, salads, and more.

“We’re very chef-driven,” Pollette said.

The new restaurant also has an extensive wine and cocktail menu.

For more information and to view Au Troisieme’s full menu, visit its website.

