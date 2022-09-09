Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic Returns

The Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic is returning to Dallas Sept. 25 after a three-year hiatus.

Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and former tennis pros Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish will join Nowitzki for the charity pro-am competition, and more players are to be announced.

Event proceeds will benefit the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children’s wellbeing, health, and education.

The Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic will start at 11 a.m. at the SMU Tennis Complex, located at 5555 N. Central Expressway, rain or shine. Tickets are available online for $41.