Scots Topple St. Mark’s to Stay Unbeaten

The confidence and momentum continues to grow for Highland Park in its inaugural boys water polo season.

The Scots passed perhaps their most difficult test yet on Saturday when they held off perennial powerhouse St. Mark’s 15-12 to remain undefeated this season.

HP earned its third consecutive home victory and eighth overall. The Scots (13-0-1) will host Rockwall on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader after the girls game.

The Lions (2-1-2) are playing an independent schedule this season with oversight of the sport having shifted from the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association to the UIL. They won the last three TISCA state titles, most recently in May 2022.