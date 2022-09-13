Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Quest For the Best Queso In Town

It may seem like every day is National Queso Day in Dallas, but it’s Sept. 20. With help from our food writer Kersten Rettig, we thought we’d put the question of who has the best queso in town to our readers ahead of the occasion.

The circulation area for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People alone has at least 12 Tex-Mex restaurants, but which of the local restaurants has the best queso dip? With so many choices, it may get spicy.

Cast your vote for your favorite here.

