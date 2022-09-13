Jaudes Paces HP Boys in Flower Mound

Highland Park junior William Jaudes won the boys individual title at the Flower Mound Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

Jaudes completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 21 seconds, leading the Scots to a season-best second place finish in the team standings. Six runners finished in the top 20 for HP.

Meanwhile, the HP girls won the team championship in the elite varsity division at the Bronco Stampede meet at Myers Park in McKinney — the same site as the upcoming District 7-6A meet in October.

It was the fourth team victory this season for the Lady Scots, who were led individually by freshman Maddie Heckler (18:23) in third place. Ellie Preston came in eighth.

Both the HP boys and girls will return to action at the Lovejoy Fall XC Festival on Sept. 17. The girls also will send a squad to the Lubbock ISD Invitational on the same day.