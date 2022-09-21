Wednesday, September 21, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

As expected, Highland Park has had no difficulty dispatching its rivals in District 7-6A this season. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Scots Rolling Toward Tennis Postseason

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

As the regular season winds down, Highland Park is cruising toward a District 7-6A title in team tennis.

Last year’s Class 5A state champions crushed Richardson Berkner 18-1 on Tuesday, following lopsided wins last week over Lake Highlands and El Paso Coronado. The HP girls swept every point in singles and doubles in all three contests.

The Scots (9-1) will host Frisco Centennial on Friday in a nondistrict match before facing Irving MacArthur on Sept. 27. They will wrap up the regular season with consecutive road matches at Allen, Richardson, and Plano West prior to beginning postseason play on Oct. 11.

You May Also Like

Scots Nab Team Title at 5A State Preview

Todd Jorgenson 0

Gallery: District 13-5A Swimming at HPISD Natatorium

Chris McGathey 0

HP Uses Defense to Rally Past Royse City

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *