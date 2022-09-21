Scots Rolling Toward Tennis Postseason

As the regular season winds down, Highland Park is cruising toward a District 7-6A title in team tennis.

Last year’s Class 5A state champions crushed Richardson Berkner 18-1 on Tuesday, following lopsided wins last week over Lake Highlands and El Paso Coronado. The HP girls swept every point in singles and doubles in all three contests.

The Scots (9-1) will host Frisco Centennial on Friday in a nondistrict match before facing Irving MacArthur on Sept. 27. They will wrap up the regular season with consecutive road matches at Allen, Richardson, and Plano West prior to beginning postseason play on Oct. 11.