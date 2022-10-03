All About Highland Park Village

Ray Washburne to give keynote address during Preservation Park Cities Luncheon

When it comes to landmarks in the Park Cities, Highland Park Village is likely top of mind, so it makes sense that it will be the focus of Preservation Park Cities’ upcoming Distinguished Speaker Luncheon.

Highland Park Village president Ray Washburne, who spoke about the origin of the popular shopping center at Preservation Park Cities’ first Distinguished Speaker luncheon in 2012, will return to keynote this year’s event – set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Dallas Country Club.

Tish Key and Alisa Sell are the chairs for this year’s Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon

Co-owner and keynote speaker Ray Washburne

Washburne and his wife, Heather, and Stephen and Elisa Summers bought the historic, landmark shopping center in 2009. Since then, notable projects around the Village have included renovating Building 100 on Preston Road in early 2019. The exterior was drastically modified to reflect the rest of Highland Park Village’s architectural style. Aesthetic touches incorporated into the building, constructed in 1965, included Spanish tile, wooden balconies, and other façade details. Along with newly installed fountains at the entrances along Preston Road, an extensive resurfacing project to fully brick the parking lot is underway.

“Highland Park Village is such a treasure in the Park Cities and a destination for not only residents but to visitors from all over the world,” said Tish Key, who’s co-chairing this year’s luncheon with Alisa Sell. “The Washburnes and the Summers have been renovating and upgrading the Village over the years, making it one of the premier shopping destinations in the United States. Attendees will hear the history of the village and a wonderful illustration of the journey to make it that.”

The Distinguished Speaker Luncheon is the largest fundraiser for Preservation Park Cities, which seeks to preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics, and cultural traditions of the Park Cities.