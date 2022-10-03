Monday, October 3, 2022

File photo
‘Multiple’ People Hospitalized After Crash at Meadowbrook Drive and Walnut Hill Lane

Police say multiple people were taken to a local hospital after a crash at Meadowbrook Drive and Walnut Hill Lane Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The exact number of people hospitalized and their condition is unknown, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say. 

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

