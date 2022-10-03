‘Multiple’ People Hospitalized After Crash at Meadowbrook Drive and Walnut Hill Lane
Police say multiple people were taken to a local hospital after a crash at Meadowbrook Drive and Walnut Hill Lane Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
The exact number of people hospitalized and their condition is unknown, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say.
We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.