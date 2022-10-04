Annual Red River Singoff Returns for Another Battle

The Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma is one of the biggest football games of the year for residents of Texas and Oklahoma, but this game is not the only competition that these two colleges will be facing the weekend of Oct. 7.

The Red River Singoff at Galleria Dallas is a friendly competition between the Longhorn Singers and the OU Men’s Glee Club. Starting at noon, the Longhorn Singers will start off the battle as their hundreds of fans gather to watch.

Both these nationally recognized choral groups travel to Galleria Dallas every year to face off head to head not only for their supporters but also to perform for Galleria shoppers.

For more information, visit Galleria Dallas’ website.