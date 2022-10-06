WestEdge Design Fair Debuts In Dallas

The WestEdge Design Fair recently debuted in Dallas with thousands of attendees and more than 100 purveyors of modern art and design.

The three-day event kicked off Sept. 13 in Dallas Market Hall in the Design District and offered patrons access to two major fairs. The opening night party alone boasted more than 1,300 guests and benefited Dwell With Dignity and Ronald McDonald Houe of Dallas.

“WestEdge has been a popular platform for showcasing inspiring products and trends in interior design in Los Angeles since 2013. As Dallas continues to grow with new commercial and residential projects, along with its own vibrant design scene, we knew it was a logical spot for us to establish a second design fair. Dallas welcomed us with open arms, and we look forward to returning next year with even more designers and exhibitors for our attendees to enjoy,” said WestEdge Design Fair Principal Megan Reilly.

Global design brands Natufia (Estonia), Urban Bonfire (Canada), Union Jack Sales (UK), Turnstyle Designs (UK), and SWADOH (France) joined WestEdge Dallas as they continue to expand business in the U.S. market.

Additionally, local Dallas makers and artists such as Brenda Houston, Chad Dorsey, Azzurro Living, and artists from the TIN District, including Carmen Menza, Ricardo Paniagua, and JM Rizzi, were just a few of the names on display to showcase new collections and works.







PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron

“The diversity of participants resulted in overwhelmingly positive reviews from our audience. Domestic and international manufacturers across all categories, including furniture, lighting, wellness, kitchen + bath, and art offered a compelling experience for both members of the trade and consumers interested in innovative, quality interior design resources from around the globe,” said co-founder Troy Durst.

In addition to the products on display, the fair’s programming featured 25+ design industry luminaries throughout the weekend for a series of panel talks co-produced by Convo By Design, a podcast media outlet celebrating all things design and architecture related. All talks took place in an environment furnished by Model No. and curated by WESCOVER, a shoppable platform that supports artists and designers and their unique, meaningfully made items. All WestEdge Dallas talks will be made available via the Convo By Design podcast in the coming weeks.

Guests were also invited to learn about the latest kitchen technology by the luxury appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite. Their SKS Culinary Pavilion hosted daily chef demonstrations and tastings from chefs and culinary personalities.

The co-located Artexpo Dallas, produced by Redwood Art Group with fairs in New York, Santa Fe, and Miami, offered patrons the opportunity to source art from more than 100 exhibitors who were showcasing pieces by more than 300 artists from all around the world.

“Our first edition of Artexpo Dallas had a great response from the Dallas community,” said President of Redwood Art Group Eric Smith. “The success of Artexpo Dallas and WestEdge Design Fair was largely attributed to the demand and attendance by the local arts community, who were craving an event that would establish a broad appeal to all exhibitors, artists, and attendees alike, and not just the top ten percent. The positive feedback we’ve received proves how large of an appetite there is for a mainstream fair in this very prestigious market.”