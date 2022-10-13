Nordstrom Consolidating Galleria Dallas Store Into Two Levels

Nordstrom is consolidating its three-floor Galleria Dallas store into two floors.

The Seattle-based retailer is expected to complete the move by Nov. 18. The store’s Marketplace Cafe, as well as kids and baby items, home, activewear, and women’s plus-sized clothes, are on the third floor.

Those departments will be moved to the first and second floors, and a new open-concept restaurant is planned for the second floor.

“We’re always evaluating the layout of our stores to create a sense of discovery, allow customers to navigate easily and improve the overall customer experience,” a spokesperson said.

Nordstrom operates more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations.

CEO Erik Nordstrom said during a recent Goldman Sachs Retail Conference that its physical stores remain assets to the company’s online business.

“Leveraging that footprint, linking those assets is super important. For the Nordstrom banner, that doesn’t require more stores,” Nordstrom said. “I don’t think it’s big news that this country doesn’t have a need for more regional malls out there. So we really haven’t had a store expansion strategy in the Nordstrom banner. It has been about having more linkage of the physical assets we do have.”

The company has eight department stores and 26 Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas, their second-largest state behind California.

