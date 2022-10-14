HPISD Receives $4.9 Million Moody Foundation Grant

Highland Park ISD, the Highland Park Education Foundation (HPEF), and the Moody Innovation Institute (MII) recently announced a new $4.99 million grant from the Moody Foundation that will build on the Moody Innovation Institute established in 2016.

The grant will help the Moody Institute to deepen and broaden the district’s efforts in engaging its teachers and students in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) activities for all district students, K-12 and 18+. In addition, the Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS) program at Highland Park High School is planning to add an additional course.

“We are excited to continue to work with the Moody Foundation to advance educational experiences for the students of HPISD. We have already seen important contributions to our students’ academic development and success provided by the MII team working with the administration and the educators of the district,” HPISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg said. “This grant is another step forward for this partnership.”

The most significant expansion to MII is the addition of what is believed to be the first-ever K-12-based solutions accelerator that will research students’ educational needs within public education. MESA (Moody Education Solutions Accelerator) will work with key experts throughout HPISD, as well as those drawn from higher education and school districts across the state, in hopes of identifying, documenting, and implement workable and proven approaches to specific needs in the delivery of education.

In particular, MESA will initiate two significant studies that will explore classroom challenges and develop a portfolio of practical solutions that will improve the areas of mathematics education in grades K-8 and dyslexia across the curriculum.

“MESA will be an important asset. It will provide deep insight and proven research-based practical solutions to meeting needs in our district and potentially others around the state,” said Dr. Geoffrey Orsak, Executive Director of the Moody Innovation Institute.

“HPEF is thrilled to continue our close partnership with one of the leading philanthropic organizations in the nation,” Highland Park Education Foundation board president Michael Denton added. “The Moody Foundation has had a profound impact on the lives of Texans. We are truly grateful for their continued support allowing the district to provide proven educational opportunities to all students.”

The grant from the Moody Foundation will be implemented over the course of five years, beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.