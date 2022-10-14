Things to Eat and Do This Weekend

Already been to the Fair?

Here are a few fun foodie things to check out this weekend.

GO

Malai Kitchen is hosting its annual Bia Hoi Pop-Up at the West Village location tomorrow, October 15

The restaurant is known for its elevated Southeast Asian cuisine and owners, Yasmin and Chef Brandon Wages traveled to Asia this summer and will recreate an experience they enjoyed there with a Hanoi-style street food pop-up served with their signature Vietnamese beer, Bia Hoi.



Pretend you’re in Hanoi this weekend at Malai Kitchen’s Bia Hoi pop up.

PHOTOS: L Kathy Tran, R Malai Kitchen

Malai Kitchen brews its own beers at its North Texas microbrewery. The pop-up starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. and runs through 11 p.m. or until they run out of food and beer. The West Village location is at 3699 McKinney Ave, #319, Dallas, TX 75204.

Click here to learn more about Malai Kitchen. go to https://www.malaikitchen.com.

Café Momentum and Bonton Farms, two organizations that lead social change with hearts and through food, are combining for an exclusive dinner called Outstanding in the Field. This prominent event spotlights renowned chefs and farm-to-table cuisine and is back in Dallas after selling out in 2021. The featured chef Sunday is Chad Houser.

Outstanding in the Field “aims to connect diners to the origins of their food while celebrating the hardworking hands that feed us: chefs, farmers, fisherpeople, cheesemakers, vintners, brewers, and many more.”

This “roving restaurant” without walls is rebuilt every morning and disappears every night. It is a momentary experience and a joyful celebration of human connection. Diners will gather at one long table to share the most fundamental and universal human conversation: a meal

For tickets, click here.

EAT

Electric Shuffle fall menu PHOTO: Kathy Tran

Electric Shuffle, the shuffleboard mecca of Texas is loads of fun and has launched a new seasonal food and drink menu. These goodies are all made in-house, I’ve seen the kitchen, and it is impressive, and the food is excellent, especially for an entertainment venue. My faves are the sliders and the prosciutto, pear, and goat cheese pizza. So good and very autumnal!

For more information, visit www.electricshuffle.com

Mister 01, a Miami-based pizza concept will officially open Monday, October 17, in Turtle Creek Village in the space formerly occupied by Haystack Burger. It’s tucked in the southeastern corner of the shopping center, but it’s worth finding.

Though it’s not officially open, a few lucky folks were able to get a sneak peek. A friend and industry insider who tried it said, “great, innovative food, great service and value, and has a great operations leader” in John LaBarge, who grew his expertise at Corner Bakery. My friend said to be sure and try the Coffee Paolo pizza, which has tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, natural honey, spicy salami, and a fine dusting of coffee. YUM.

Dive Coastal Cuisine in Snider Plaza has some fall special menu items, including a seasonal salad, the Spicy Dive Wedge with spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, chives, and bacon, and Shrimp Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce.