After passing its first test, Highland Park will head to a tournament in Carrollton this weekend. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Lady Scots Shine in Season Opening Win

Highland Park started the softball season with a flourish on Tuesday, securing a 9-4 home win over Carrollton Newman Smith.

The Lady Scots entered the game with optimism after posting a 4-2-1 record in their seven scrimmages. Shelby Pettit’s triple keyed an 11-hit attack for HP, while Lilli Reenan was the winning pitcher.

Next up, the Lady Scots will head to the Tournament of Champions at Carrollton Ranchview, where they will face Gunter, Abilene Cooper, Garland Naaman Forest, and Spruce in pool play on Thursday and Friday.

The three-day event will conclude with bracket play on Saturday. HP will return home for a nondistrict game against Garland Lakeview Centennial on Feb. 22.

