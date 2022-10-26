Actress and Activist Julia Ormond to Headline New Friends New Life Luncheon

Emmy-award-winning British actress Julia Ormond will headline the annual New Friends New Life luncheon Nov. 4.

New Friends New Life will also recognize Dr. Nissi Hamilton, Lynn McBee, and Santander Consumer USA Foundation as this year’s ProtectHER Award recipients at the luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Hyatt Regency.

The luncheon is co-chaired by Katherine Wynne, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, and Melissa Sherrill Martin, and honorary co-chairs Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Ambassador Ron Kirk.

Hamilton is a winner of the Foundation for Improvement of Justice’s 2022 Paul H. Chapman Award for her advocacy in the passing of the Texas Smart Act, which was signed into law in 2021. This legislation provides protection and resources to trafficking victims and survivors. Additionally, she is the recipient of the National Black Prosecutors Association “Profiles in Courage Award.”

McBee, a longtime community volunteer, leader, and philanthropist as well as a biochemist serves as the CEO of the Young Women’s Preparatory Network. Her board service in Dallas spans dozens of different nonprofit groups and organizations. She has worked to combat domestic violence through the Family Place, mentored young women in service and leadership with the Junior League of Dallas, and more. In January, McBee accepted an invitation from Mayor Eric Johnson to serve as the city’s workforce development czar.

Santander Consumer USA Foundation is a nonprofit entity established in 2004 that works to provide positive social and cultural change through five philanthropic pillars that address: economic mobility; educational mobility; physical mobility; social and racial justice; and sustainability, crisis, and disaster.

NFNL Luncheon Speaker Julia Ormond, best known for her award-winning career as an actress and producer, is also a longtime activist against human trafficking, promoting international awareness in her role as the first and former United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Goodwill Ambassador Against Trafficking and Slavery. Ormond is the founder of the nonprofit ASSET Campaign, which is the source of the global legislation, the Transparency in Supply Chains Law, that requires major businesses to publicly disclose their policies to prevent human trafficking and forced labor in product supply chains.

Some of Ormond’s best-known film work may be seen in her starring roles in Legends of the Fall, Sabrina, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Che. On the small screen, Ormond received an Emmy® Award in 2010 for her role in the HBO movie Temple Grandin and one in 1997 as executive producer of Calling the Ghosts: A Story About Rape, War and Women. In 2012 she was nominated for an Emmy® for her recurring role on Mad Men. She can most recently be seen in her series regular role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and in the still-to-be-released Reminisce.

“We are excited to welcome our speaker and honor our award recipients, who together not only shine a light on an industry that is victimizing 25 million people around the world but also provide transformative contributions as advocates, volunteers, and donors,” said Bianca Davis, CEO of New Friends New Life. “We thank each of you as you ‘stand for her’ and help us restore hope to so many trapped in this horrific industry.”

To reserve your sponsorship or seats, visit

www.newfriendsnewlife.org/luncheon, email [email protected] or contact Senior Development Director Priya Murphy at 214-217-8652.