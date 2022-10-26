Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Harper Hall and Highland Park will meet Arlington Lamar in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region I playoffs. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Lady Scots Turn Attention to Playoffs

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

After wrapping up its dominance of District 7-6A in volleyball, Highland Park can now focus on a lengthy postseason run.

The Lady Scots capped an unbeaten district slate on Tuesday with a sweep of Irving MacArthur. HP swept 13 of its 14 league matches, winning 42 of 43 sets overall.

They will carry a 17-match overall winning streak into a postseason warmup match against Dripping Springs on Friday in Waco.

The Lady Scots (38-2) will open the Region I playoffs with a bi-district match against Arlington Lamar at 7 p.m. on Nov.  1 in DeSoto. The Lady Vikings (12-24) are the fourth seed from District 8-6A.

Meanwhile, HP has not lost to a public-school opponent all season. Its only two defeats came against TAPPS powerhouse Plano Prestonwood during tournament play in August.

