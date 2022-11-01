Actor, Singer Erich Bergen Headlining TACA’s New Fall Event ‘Glitz at the Ritz’

Actor and Broadway singer Erich Bergen known for the CBS shows Madame Secretary, The Good Fight, Bull, and more is headlining the Arts Community Alliance (TACA)’s new annual fall event, “Glitz at the Ritz,” Nov. 3 at the Ritz Carlton.

The inaugural event, chaired by Wanda Gierhart Fearing and chef Dean Fearing, will include a concert by Bergen, who recently wrapped up a run as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway, then a one-man show at the Café Carlyle in Manhattan.

Bergen said he’d planned to come to Dallas to perform with the Dallas Symphony, but those plans were scrapped amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and TACA president and executive director Terry Loftis invited him to perform at TACA’s new event.

“I’m bringing my band from New York. We’re so excited to come down and play. Terry puts together the most incredible nights, there’s going to be incredible food,” Bergen said. “If you’ve been looking for a night out, a great date night, whatever it is, I promise you, you’re going to have a great time. This is a show that is for everyone.”

“I’ve always loved how Dallas loves the performing arts. Dallas has always loved live theater and live music, and I love that people in Dallas get dressed up to go out,” Bergen added.

The black-tie dinner and fundraiser replaces TACA’s long-held fall event, Party on the Green.

“The time had come for us to re-imagine TACA’s Party on the Green,” said TACA’s President and Executive Director, Terry D. Loftis. “In doing so, we concluded the time had come to retire the event. To assist us in creating a new vision and event format, we collaborated with the person who launched what became Party (on) on the Green, Chef Dean Fearing with his wife and former TACA board member, Wanda Gierhart Fearing. The producer and musician in me wanted to produce an imitate, high-quality show unlike anything TACA has ever done. Dean and Wanda provided the creative spark to bring Glitz at the Ritz to life.”

“I am so excited to launch Glitz at the Ritz with TACA. The bonus of welcoming and showcasing the talent of Erich Bergen makes it all the more dynamic. I am looking forward to curating a special menu for the evening exclusively themed around Erich’s Broadway roles,” said chef Dean Fearing of Fearing’s Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas. “Wanda and I are such dedicated supporters of the arts and TACA and are ecstatic to be leading this exciting new fall event.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit TACA and tickets are available at taca-arts.org/events/taca-glitz-at-the-ritz/.