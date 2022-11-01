Dead Fish Removed From Connor Lake

Nearly a month after a fish kill was reported in portions of Turtle Creek in Highland Park and University Park, town of Highland Park officials say dead fish were reported in Connor Lake Oct. 17-20.

Town officials say the dead fish were removed, they’re working with the city of Dallas to test and monitor the water quality and notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

“The Town has performed water quality testing for this incident, as well as the one that occurred on Sept. 27, 2022,” an update from the town reads. “While the testing has not indicated that an illicit discharge has taken place, the Town is continuing to monitor the aquatic life throughout the corridor and within Connor Lake. Should contaminants be detected, the Town will work with TCEQ and TPWD on remediation, otherwise, remediation should naturally occur as surface water from rainfall flows through the creek and pond.”

City of University Park officials said Oct. 24 that analysis at three locations near where the city first observed possible contamination in late September in the Williams Park pond and nearby portions of Turtle Creek showed the presence of two solvents that exceeded EPA reporting limits for non-potable surface water. Acetone was noted in two locations, and Methyl ethyl ketone was noted in one location, city officials said. The presence of chemicals above EPA reporting limits was not shown in the third testing location.

(READ: Fish Kill Reported in Portions of Turtle Creek Near HP, UP)

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), methyl ethyl ketone is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sharp odor used as a solvent and in the manufacture of synthetic rubber, paraffin wax, and to make other chemical products.

“These findings have been forwarded to both state agencies. The City continues to work cooperatively with these agencies on remediation efforts, and City staff continues to monitor aquatic life in Williams Pond and the originally impacted sections of Turtle Creek,” city officials say. “More testing is a possibility, in part because of additional concerns about ongoing water oxygenation levels.”