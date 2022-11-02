Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Park Cities Sports 

HP Breezes Past Lamar in Playoff Opener

Todd Jorgenson

Highland Park’s opening-round volleyball playoff match was little more than a tuneup for bigger tests ahead.

The Lady Scots powered to a sweep of Arlington Lamar on Tuesday in DeSoto, 25-5,  25-10, 25-7, in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round.

Next up, HP will face Flower Mound on Friday at the Arlington ISD Athletics Complex. The Lady Jaguars (26-15), who were the runner-up in District 6-6A during the regular season, ousted McKinney Boyd in three close sets in the first round.

As for the Lady Scots (41-2), they have won 19 consecutive matches and 57 of their last 58 sets. That includes a sweep of Dripping Springs in a postseason warmup match on Oct. 28.

A win on Friday would send HP to the regional quarterfinals to meet either Arlington Martin or Denton Guyer early next week.

