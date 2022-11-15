Wednesday, November 16, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki, Lyda Hill, Margot Perot, Sarah and Ross Perot Jr., and Jan and Trevor Rees Jones PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Perot Museum Celebrates 10th Anniversary Night at the Museum

Staff Report 0 Comments

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science celebrated its 10th anniversary with a star-studded Night at the Museum.

Co-chaired by longtime museum supporters Jessica and Dirk Nowitzki, with all founding donors in attendance, more than 1,200 guests joined the anniversary festivities Nov. 12 at Night at the Museum.
The Perot Museum’s Eugene McDermott CEO Dr. Linda Silver announced $14 million was raised to date over the museum’s anniversary celebration.

Attendees enjoyed four levels of exhibits, with Texas-sourced cuisine and 10th-anniversary edition beer provided by Community Beer Co. Executive Chef Wolfgang Puck curated the menu.

DJ RomiQ kept beats spinning throughout all levels of the museum as guests enjoyed an interactive neon arcade on the Perot plaza. Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra closed out the night in the after-party pavilion, and fireworks lit up the Dallas skyline.

Tyler Bolander, Jess Bass Bolander, Stasha Chiles, and David Chiles
Woody Abbott, Meredith Abbott, Katie Samler, and Matt Samler
Blake Stephenson and Trammel Crow
Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki with the Hoglund family
Eugene McDermott CEO Linda Silver and Wolfgang Puck

You May Also Like

Don Henley Embroiled in Anti-Trust Case

Bethany Erickson 0

The Art of Shopping Requires a Mindful Manager

Norishka Pachot 0

Dallas Architecture Forum Hosts Bernard Tschumi Jan. 20

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.