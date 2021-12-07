Cerulean Gallery To Host Donald Robertson Exhibition, Book Launch

Cerulean Gallery in Snider Plaza will a reception for artist, Instagrammer, and Park Cities resident Donald Robertson’s exhibition and the launch of his book Alcohol A Love Story shortly after the holidays.

The exhibition and book launch will be from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 22, and original artwork from Donald (a.k.a Drawbertson on Instagram) from the book, as well as additional artwork, will be for sale and a portion of the sales will benefit Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. The exhibition will run through Feb. 24, 2022.

Robertson will adorn the gallery with his latest artwork and signature sculptures for the exhibition.

The longtime artist and Estee Lauder executive launched his Instagram in 2012, and it’s since amassed more than 200,000 followers.

In 2017, prestige and luxury publisher Assouline published Donald’s work, and it became a bestseller.

Robertson has also collaborated with fashion designers in Ready-To-Wear collections which have included Giles Deacon, Jenna Lyons for J. Crew, Alice and Olivia, Veronica Beard, noted floral and fragrance creator, Eric Buterbaugh, luxury bag brand, Mark Cross and with toy company Mattel, where he re-designed the Barbie Style Guide as well as art events with the (now closed) legendary retail emporium, Colette in Paris.