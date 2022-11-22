‘Twas the Night Before’ By Cirque du Soleil Makes Dallas Debut

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – is making its Dallas debut with 25 performances at the Texas C. U. Theater from Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

“We are excited to be back in Texas with this energetic show! ‘Twas the Night Before… is a colorful spin on the beloved Christmas tale, with incredible acrobatic feats, lovable and fun characters that will wow children and their families,” said Marie-Josée Adam, vice-president and general manager, events and experiences division.

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

‘Twas the Night Before… features acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world, and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets start at $44 and are available at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more are available through texasgrouptickets.com, via email at [email protected], or by calling 281-367-9717.