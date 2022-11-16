Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Casa Costa

Snider Plaza

The interior design firm, furniture, and gift store by Lisa Mayo and Blaze Whites recently opened between Cerulean Gallery and Bubba’s Cooks Country.

Foxtrot

3130 Knox St.

The corner store/coffee shop/café/gift shop with delivery service recently opened its third location in Dallas, complete with a patio, in the Knox-Henderson area. The brand’s other two area locations are in Uptown and in Snider Plaza in University Park.

Various Stores

NorthPark Center

The activewear brand Alo Yoga recently opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, the clothing brand Buck Mason recently opened on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s, Sarah Flint, known for shoes and accessories, recently opened on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, the independent Australian luxury fashion brand Scanlan Theodore recently opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, and the fashion house St. John recently opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Ann and Sid Mashburn (Photo: Will and Susan Brinson) Casa Costa. (Courtesy photo)

MOVED

Ann and Sid Mashburn

4615 Cole Ave.

The new 4,200-square-foot store features an open-air tailor shop, a dedicated made-to-measure area, a shoe and accessory parlor, and more.



Chanel

Highland Park Village

The French luxury brand opened in its new temporary location next to Sadelle’s. It will remain in the new location while expanding its 5,000-square-foot original space into a two-level, 11,500-square-foot one.

Skibell Fine Jewelry

Preston Center

The jewelry store recently moved to a new location at 8411 Preston Road No. 110.