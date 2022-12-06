Road Warriors: HP Girls Ready for 7-6A

The Highland Park girls face a tough assignment in starting the District 7-6A basketball schedule at perennial playoff contender Richardson on Friday.

It’s the first of four consecutive road games to begin the league slate for the Lady Scots (10-5), who haven’t played at home since a Nov. 11 loss to Coppell. In all, HP will play at least 19 contests in visiting gyms or at neutral sites between that game and a Jan. 6 home matchup with Irving.

Still, the Lady Scots have competed well despite the disadvantage. Most recently, they earned two lopsided wins at the Northeast Lions Club tournament on Dec. 1-3 in Haltom City.

HP opened with a 62-39 victory over Birdville before falling to Fort Worth Brewer 44-30 in the semifinals. The Lady Scots bounced back by crushing Haltom 75-33 for third place.