Ramble Room Coming to Snider Plaza

The new year continues to bring more dining options to Snider Plaza.

Among the new eateries coming to the shopping center will be the Ramble Room from restauranteur Jon Alexis, the owner of TJ’s Seafood, Escondido, and Malibu Poke.

The American restaurant is set to open in Hilltop Plaza in the south end of Snider Plaza. The two-story, 4,500-square-foot space will offer seating for 75 in the main dining room, 50 seats on a patio, and 25 at the bar, plus a second-floor mezzanine will be available for large parties and private events.

Alexis has strong ties to the neighborhood. His first job as a teen was working at Kuby’s Sausage House in the shopping center.

“I believe great neighborhood restaurants start with an owner who lives in the neighborhood. This is a very personal project. Not only did I grow up in the area, my wife and kids lived 2 blocks from Snider Plaza,” Alexis said. “All our neighbors wanted to enjoy a place like Ramble Room but it didn’t exist. So we created it.”

It will be the second restaurant by his new hospitality group, Imperial Fizz. Most recently, Alexis opened the Tex-Mex spot Escondido in Preston Hollow.