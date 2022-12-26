Monday, December 26, 2022

Head coach Randy Allen notched his milestone 427th win on Sept. 9 when the Scots defeated Lake Highlands High School. PHOTO: Chris McGathey
Readers’ Choice: Coach Randy Allen Celebrates Another Milestone

Few in the Park Cities can match the popularity of Scots head football coach Randy Allen, who, in his 23rd season at Highland Park, surged past 426 wins into second place all-time among Texas high school coaches.

He finished the season with 435 victories and another district championship after the Scots moved up to class 6A.

So, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that readers overwhelmingly voted for Allen as the 2022 Readers’ Choice Person of the Year. 

Allen attended the Super Bowl, where he watched his former quarterback Matthew Stafford, leader of an undefeated, state-champion Scots team, guide the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022.

On the September night Allen got his milestone 427th win, the coach also participated in a halftime jersey retirement ceremony for Stafford at Highlander Stadium.

“What strikes me the most about Coach Allen’s career is his level of commitment to imparting values, character, discipline, and teamwork to our Scots,” Highland Park ISD superintendent Tom Trigg said. “His approach to developing character above wins and losses truly models HP’s traditions of excellence, and his influence in our community will leave a legacy for decades to come.”

