The Highland Park girls golf program will send two teams to the Region I meet in Grand Prairie. (PHOTO: Courtesy)
Zhuang, Lady Scots Earn 7-6A Golf Title

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

The Highland Park girls secured the District 7-6A golf championship by a resounding 71 strokes last week at Firewheel Golf Course in Garland.

The Lady Scots finished at 307-307—614 over two rounds. HP freshman Jacqueline Zhuang was the individual district gold medalist. Other first-team all-district representatives for the Lady Scots include Landry Saylor, Grace Heiss, Delaney Newberry, Regina Ramirez, and Piper Holdridge.

A second HP squad took the runner-up spot in the team standings, meaning both teams qualify to compete at the Class 6A Region I tournament on April 17-18 at Tangle Ridge in Grand Prairie.

