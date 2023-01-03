Party Hopping

What do cars, a benefit concert, and a fashion presentation luncheon have in common? They’re each the focus of recent events in Dallas.

Following are photos and the details of three fall Dallas philanthropic endeavors.

Cars & Cause with the Laws

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and his wife, Sasha, along with Avondale Premier Collection, hosted the inaugural Cars & Cause with the Laws Nov. 10.

The event, held at the Avondale Premier Collection dealership, exceeded the fundraising goal of $100,000 for four local nonprofits: CitySquare, CEOC, Boys & Girls Club of Collin County, and Big Thought.

The evening consisted of exploring the dealership’s showrooms, bites, cocktails, silent auctions, and soulful sounds.

Kimberly Hall Alexander and Hamilton A. Sneed DeMarcus Lawrence Larry Singleton and Jenna Owens Haley Eastham, Jenna Owens, and Rochelle Gotsdiner PHOTOS: John Strange, Selig Polyscope Photography

Kershaw’s Challenge Live

Clayton and Ellen Kershaw held their eighth annual benefit concert featuring Darius Rucker and presented by Omni Hotels and Resorts Nov. 10 at The Rustic. The record-breaking event raised over $1.8 million with more than 1,000 guests in attendance.

The event supported Kershaw’s Challenge, a nonprofit devoted to serving vulnerable and at-risk children in Dallas, Los Angeles, Africa, and the Dominican Republic. The charity’s goal is to partner with organizations that share this goal and work alongside them on specific projects to better children’s lives.

PHOTOS: Macatee Photography

Wrap It Up Luncheon

CC Young and the Body Mind Spirit Connection hosted its 10th annual Wrap It Up Luncheon Nov. 15 at the Northwood Club. The event featured holiday shopping and a fashion presentation, live auction, and seated luncheon.

The luncheon is one of CC Young’s leading fundraisers and benefits its Benevolence Fund, which provides food, housing, medicine, and nursing care to those on CC Young’s campus who have outlived their financial income and assets, as well as the CC Young Cares program, which provides flash-frozen, heart-healthy meals to local seniors through area churches.

This year’s co-chairs were Lucy Johnson and Cheri Whitten. Mari Epperson was the honorary chair.

Cheeri Whitten, Kay Fulton, Lucy Johnson, and Mari Epperson Jan Strimple and Carole Ann Brown Linda Vorhies, Russell Crews, and Judy Gibbs PHOTOS: Chuck Clark