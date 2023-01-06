Saturday, January 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Jordan Stribling and Highland Park will host Jesuit in a critical 7-6A showdown on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Sharpshooting Scots Ground Cards in 7-6A

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park scored 35 points in the second quarter on Friday. Irving MacArthur managed just 34 in the entire game.

Another offensive showcase by the Scots led to an 82-34 romp over the Cardinals as HP extended its winning streak in District 7-6A boys basketball play to five games.

Thirteen players scored for the Scots (16-5, 5-1), who led 48-14 at halftime on the road. Dylan Walker led the way with 19 points, followed by Coleson Messer with 14 and Drew McElroy with 12.

The first-half outburst came just three days after HP mustered only 10 points before halftime against Irving Nimitz, requiring a late rally to secure a 41-36 victory.

Next up, the Scots will host neighborhood rival Jesuit Dallas in a key district clash on Tuesday before wrapping up the first half of the league slate on Jan. 13 at Richardson Pearce.

You May Also Like

Student Achievements: Celebrate These

William Taylor 0

Scots Set for Hoops Practice, Fundraiser

Todd Jorgenson 0

Sooner-Born Weibel Has Unfinished Business at State

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.