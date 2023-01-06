Sharpshooting Scots Ground Cards in 7-6A

Highland Park scored 35 points in the second quarter on Friday. Irving MacArthur managed just 34 in the entire game.

Another offensive showcase by the Scots led to an 82-34 romp over the Cardinals as HP extended its winning streak in District 7-6A boys basketball play to five games.

Thirteen players scored for the Scots (16-5, 5-1), who led 48-14 at halftime on the road. Dylan Walker led the way with 19 points, followed by Coleson Messer with 14 and Drew McElroy with 12.

The first-half outburst came just three days after HP mustered only 10 points before halftime against Irving Nimitz, requiring a late rally to secure a 41-36 victory.

Next up, the Scots will host neighborhood rival Jesuit Dallas in a key district clash on Tuesday before wrapping up the first half of the league slate on Jan. 13 at Richardson Pearce.