HP Gymnasts Win to Start Optional Season

The Highland Park girls returned from an extended holiday break with a team title at the recent Chisholm Trail Invitational gymnastics meet in Saginaw.

The Lady Scots won three individual events. Lily Ford earned gold on balance beam, while Margaret Maambo and Ana Simpson tied for the top spot on uneven bars. Ford and Maambo (who also took second on vault) shared the third spot in the all-around standings.

Meanwhile, HP was the runner-up in the boys team standings. Austin Chapman won on pommel horse and claimed second place on parallel bars and rings. John Sartain claimed silver on floor exercise.

HP gymnasts will continue their optional schedule at the Mark Williams Invitational in Euless on Feb. 1.