HP, Jesuit Swimmers Take District Titles

Buoyed by several strong individual efforts, Highland Park shined at the District 7-6A swimming meet on Friday at Loos Natatorium.

The Blue Wave won the boys team standings while the girls finished second behind Richardson Pearce. Meanwhile, Jesuit Dallas placed third among the boys.

HP’s individual gold medalists included senior Michael Schultz (boys 50 freestyle), sophomore Jake Melley (boys 100 freestyle), sophomore Angelina Huang (girls 100 backstroke), junior Max McAllister (girls 100 breaststroke), and junior Ruihan Zhu (boys 100 breaststroke).

Jesuit junior William Savarese scored dominating victories in the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley, while senior Leo Palaez won the 200 freestyle.

The Blue Wave also accumulated points by winning both medley relays and the girls 200 freestyle relay, while the Rangers took the boys 400 freestyle relay.

The top finishers in each event will advance to the Class 6A Region I meet on Feb. 3-4 in Lewisville, followed by the UIL state meet on Feb. 17-18 in Austin.