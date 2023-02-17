HP Boys Fall to Eagles, Lady Scots Win

Highland Park’s struggles away from home during the District 7-6A boys soccer schedule continued on Friday at Richardson.

The Eagles surged to a 3-2 victory over the Scots, who are winless in six road games — including five losses and a tie — in league play. HP will look to reverse that trend and climb back into postseason contention on Tuesday at Lake Highlands.

Fortunately for the Scots (10-5-2, 4-5-1), they will play four of their final five regular-season games at Highlander Stadium, where they are unbeaten in 2023.

In girls action, HP kept rolling through the district slate by posting its fifth consecutive shutout during a 7-0 thrashing of Richardson on Friday at Highlander Stadium. The score was identical to the Lady Scots’ domination of Irving three days earlier.

HP has outscored its past five opponents by a combined margin of 34-0. The Lady Scots (14-1-1, 7-0-1) extended their unbeaten streak to eight games overall.

Next up, they will host Lake Highlands on Tuesday in the team’s annual charity night game, which will include a fundraiser for a worthwhile cause that hits close to home — Team Luke Hope for Minds.

The organization seeks to enrich the lives of children with brain injuries and provide hope to their families through support and education. The philanthropic effort is honoring HP classmate Grace Scheipe, who suffered a brain injury in an auto accident in October and is still recovering.