Meadowbrook School to Move, Switch to Nonprofit Model

Legacy to continue as 53rd year brings small changes, but same community

The Meadowbrook School has found a new home.

This summer, the school will move into the first floor of the Unity of Dallas church campus (but it plans to remain non-religious) for its 53rd year.

The Meadowbrook School announced in August 2022 that this academic year would be its final year after the owners sold the building upon their pending retirement. However, the eight teachers and two staff members united to find a new location and continue the school’s legacy.

“The teachers got together [and] decided that we wanted to stay together,” said Meadowbrook director Whitney Morris. “We didn’t want to see Meadowbrook die.”

In addition to its new stomping grounds, Meadowbrook will shift to a nonprofit model, but that won’t change much beyond the school’s ability to take tax-free donations. The parent and alumni base of attorneys eased the process by walking the school’s leaders through the requirements, Morris said.

“Then, of course, there’s no one person taking the profit, but all of the money being raised for the school will go back to the school,” Morris said.

Other parents have been helpful in the transition by offering their expertise in construction, design, and other fields, making them “the great heroes here in helping … make this happen.”

Meadowbrook team members are giving a facelift to its new space by painting, updating bathrooms, changing lighting, and making other simple renovations. They hope to finish by June, so their summer camps can take place at Unity of Dallas.

“Meadowbrook has a legacy in Dallas for being one of the best educational facilities in Dallas,” Morris said. “We’re known for preparing children for their next step … and our mission is just to have children love school.”