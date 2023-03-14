A Little Culinary History and a Twist on Irish Food Favorites

Ireland’s culinary traditions underwent a significant transformation in the 1980s when Irish chefs trained in classic French cooking returned and opened superb restaurants in the small towns of Kinsale in County Cork and Kenmare in County Kerry.

These restaurants set in motion Irish tourism and a foundation for culinary excellence that continues throughout Ireland today.

Corned beef and cabbage, lamb stew, Irish soda bread, and Guinness most likely come to mind when Americans think of Irish food.

And yet, we have a lot in common with Ireland when it comes to the vastness of local ingredients – chicken, salmon, ham, lamb, pork, shellfish, cabbage, potatoes, dairy, and more.

My recipe for roasted chicken with Irish whiskey reduction served with sauteed Savoy cabbage and bacon provides a fresh perspective on what we may view as Irish cooking.

The inspiration came from Elegant Irish Cooking by Noel C. Cullen (Lebhar-Friedman Books, 2001), which has been on my cookbook shelf for years. Filled with gorgeous photos of Irish landscapes and recipes from some of Ireland’s top chefs, the lengthy introduction provides a mini lesson on Ireland’s food history and how today’s Irish chefs blend tradition and world-class cuisine.

I had a flavor profile in mind, but even I was blown away by this dish’s savory layers and textures.

I chose chicken thighs for economy, flavor, tenderness, and ease of serving. Roasted and arranged in the center of a platter, surrounded by a tantalizing bed of Savoy cabbage sauteed in a hot skillet with bacon fat, onion, and garlic, then garnished with fresh parsley and crumbled bacon, I dressed the meat in an Irish whiskey reduction just before serving. Our guests proclaimed it “outstanding.”

Roasted Chicken with Irish Whiskey Reduction Served with Wilted Savoy Cabbage and Crumbled Bacon

Ingredients:

5 strips bacon

6 large chicken thighs, skin on

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 cup Irish whiskey

1 cup chicken stock or broth

1 cup red onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 Savoy cabbage, about 3 pounds, rinsed and thinly sliced

4 sprigs fresh parsley, rinsed, dried, and chopped

4 sprigs fresh parsley, rinsed, for garnish

Directions:

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp and drain on a paper towel, reserving pan with drippings for later. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Preheat a second large skillet over medium-high heat; add olive oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Place chicken thighs in the skillet skin side down, sear 4 to 5 minutes until the skin is dark golden brown, then flip over and cook 3 minutes. Transfer the meat to a roasting pan, pour off chicken fat, and reserve the skillet for sauce. Roast meat, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until it is done and registers 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer.

While the meat is roasting, preheat the pan with bacon drippings over medium heat. Add onion, sauté 3 minutes until soft, add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add sliced cabbage, cook several minutes, then toss gently, adding more cabbage to the pan as it wilts. When cabbage is soft and begins to brown, stir in chopped parsley. Reduce heat to low and keep warm.

Reheat the chicken skillet over medium high heat, stir in garlic and sauté 1 minute. Deglaze the pan with whiskey and chicken stock, bring it to a boil, and cook until the liquid reduces by half, stirring frequently. Season sauce with pepper. Arrange cabbage around the perimeter of a serving dish, garnish cabbage with crumbled bacon, and arrange chicken in the center. Spoon sauce over chicken, garnish platter with parsley, and serve.

Yield: 6 servings