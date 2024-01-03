HP Hoopers Win in Return to 7-6A Play

After an up-and-down holiday tournament, Highland Park picked up a key victory while resuming the District 7-6A girls basketball schedule on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots held off Richardson Pearce 34-29 behind 12 points from Kate Danner and nine from Tyler Corwin. HP has allowed just 22.3 points per game in its three district wins.

HP regained its form after dropping two games at the Spring Creek Invitational tournament last week in Mansfield. The Lady Scots (15-8, 3-1) topped McKinney — avenging a loss from earlier this season — between losses to Cedar Hill and Frisco Panther Creek.

On the boys side, HP scored its most emphatic win of the season on Tuesday with an 88-28 thumping of Irving Nimitz. Colin Noble scored 14 points to pace the Scots (16-7, 4-1), who led 49-8 at halftime.

Last week, HP won the consolation title among an elite field at the Championship Basketball Tournament in Mansfield. The Scots fell to Keller in the opening round on Dec. 28 before defeating Coppell, Mansfield Legacy, and Mansfield Summit over the next two days.

Jordan Stribling scored a game-high 21 points in the overtime triumph in the consolation final. He led the Scots in scoring in all three tournament wins.

Next up, the HP boys will host Irving MacArthur on Friday while the girls will travel to face Irving.