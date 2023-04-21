Art Exhibitions During Dallas Art Fair

A new immersive art installation is at Klyde Warren Park until April 30 as part of Art Month.

The installation by artist Rachel Hayes on Klyde Warren Park’s Ginsburg Family Great Lawn called “Round the Bend” is a textile banner of abstract geometric shapes.

“It kind of feels like a mirage to me the sun hits it in certain ways,” Hayes said. “I really love thinking about things on a large scale and how that can have an impact.”

Hayes said she continually patches and adds new textiles to pieces that have been featured in other outdoor installations around the world.

“I love to play with color and a lot of these are past works I’ve sewn together,” she said. “This piece right here was in Italy as part of a big project there, so I like that it can have another life here and it looks completely different in this park.”

Dallas Art Fair is also running April 20-23. Also as part of the Dallas Art Fair, the Eye at the Joule is transformed into an “EYEboretum,” and the Talk of the Town exhibition will be at NorthPark on level two between Nordstrom and Macy’s. Talk of the Town assembles recent works by Sarah Awad, Sarah Cain, Johnny Floyd, Danielle Mckinney, Arcmanoro Niles, Maja Ruznic, Keer Tanchak, Evita Tezeno, and Summer Wheat—all of which were acquired by the DMA in the last six years through the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program.

For the full schedule of Dallas Art Fair events, visit this website.