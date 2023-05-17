Medical Company Supports TJ HS Athletics Rebuild

Henry Schein Medical and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) teamed up to help rebuild and enhance the athletic training clinic at Thomas Jefferson High School, which opened earlier this year.

The previous Thomas Jefferson athletic training facility was devastated by the October 2019 tornado.

Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools team sponsors the Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year award presented by PFATS. Greg Gaither, the 2022 recipient and Dallas Cowboys assistant athletic trainer, chose to aid in the rebuilding efforts of the athletic training clinic at his alma mater.

“As a graduate of Thomas Jefferson, I have a special place in my heart for the school, and after the tornado devastated the school and athletic facilities, I wanted to do my part to give back,” Gaither said. “Athletic trainers are an integral part to all athletic programs, and it is important to provide the proper tools and supplies to those (who) work with the next generation of athletes.”

In addition to the donation, Henry Schein helped design the clinic, procure furniture and exercise equipment, and set up the facility.