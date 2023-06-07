Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition & Festival

In one week, the best 13- to 17-year-old pianists from around the globe are coming to Dallas. The Competition begins with three rounds of recitals at SMU’s Caruth Auditorium building to a stunning final round with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center. These elite young artists will showcase their virtuosity and touch our hearts with their sincere musicality. AND they’ll develop as musicians, with a host of opportunities to learn from top international pianists, experts, and each other. The world will be watching online. Let us save you a seat to witness this global cultural event live and in person.

This year’s Junior artists display impressive determination in their craft. Ranging from one who, at 16, has already finished first place in 30 international piano competitions, to another who is so committed to his studies that he took 10-hour train rides to attend his piano lessons, and one who, when he was 12, recorded the piano performance of the main character in the popular anime series, Forest of Piano. They also exhibit great talent outside of piano performance: one has been commissioned by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to write a piano trio, another is a National MathCounts finalist, and yet another has been seriously studying and practicing Chinese calligraphy since he was 4.

We hope you’ll join us in welcoming these impressive young artists to Texas this June.