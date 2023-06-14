Troops 838, 125 Introduce New Eagle Scouts from Cistercian, Jesuit Dallas

Boy Scout Troop 838

St. Rita Catholic Church

Noah David Folmnsbee, the son of Danna and David Folmnsbee, of Dallas, is a senior at Cistercian Preparatory School in Irving: His Eagle Project: helped Cornerstone Crossroads Academy in south Dallas revive an annual school and neighborhood fall carnival (dormant for 20 years) by building durable, easily stored games that can be used for years to come.

John “Tres” Robert Gordon III, the son of Teri and John Gordon, of Dallas, is a senior at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. His Eagle project: built an outdoor dining area with handicap-accessible picnic tables for the Cornerstone Crossroads Academy.

Coleman Henry Griffith, son of Melissa and Paul Griffith, of Dallas, is a sophomore at Cistercian. His Eagle project: pressure washed off the old parking lot paint at the Catholic Conference and Formation Center, painted a multi-colored cross spanning almost the entire parking lot, and built a trellis near the welcome area in the frequently visited prayer garden.

Jacob Ovenshire, son of Susanna and Scott Ovenshire, of Dallas, is a senior at Jesuit Dallas. His Eagle project: constructed Adirondack chairs for Jesuit’s Senior Courtyard to give students, who would stand around there before, a place to sit, relax, and hang out.

Ryan Visokay, son of Mark Visokay and Eden Zielinski, of Dallas, is a senior at Jesuit Dallas. His Eagle project: landscaped the formerly bare courtyard outside the Learning Resource Center by removing two roots with a stump grinder and then planting and fertilizing six bushes along the north wall.

Troop 125

Grace Bible Church

Colby Mechem, the son of Jack and Shirley Mechem, of Dallas, is a senior at Cistercian. His Eagle project: installed an outside basketball goal and painted two pickleball courts at Providence Presbyterian Church.